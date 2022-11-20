Mayo (hamstring) is officially inactive for Sunday's game at Houston.
Mayo was considered questionable but will be sidelined by the hamstring injury for the third consecutive game. Jon Bostic should again have an increased defensive role for Washington on Sunday.
