Mayo recorded eight tackles (five solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 24-10 loss to Cleveland.
Mayo recorded his first sack of the season, bringing down Washington signal-caller Deshaun Watson for a one-yard loss in the first quarter. The 29-year-old has now recorded 17 tackles since stepping up for injured linebacker Jon Bostic (pectoral) over the past two weeks. Mayo has also played at least 88 percent of defensive snaps in each of the past two games, and he should continue to slot into a prominent role alongside leading tackler Jamin Davis in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.
