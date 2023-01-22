Mayo registered 34 tackles (14 solo), including one sack, while playing in 13 games (three starts) during the 2022 season.

Mayo saw the majority of his playing time this season on special teams, but he still started Washington's final three games as Cole Holcomb (foot) and Jon Bostic (pectoral) were both out with injuries. The eighth-year pro was effective in his limited playing time, as he amassed 25 tackles and a sack during that three-game span. With his contract set to expire this offseason, Mayo will provide value on special teams and as a reserve linebacker to whichever team he ends up in 2023.