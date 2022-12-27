Mayo recorded nine tackles (four solo) in Saturday's 37-20 loss to the 49ers.
With both of fellow linebackers Cole Holcomb (foot ) and Drew White (knee) unavailable, along with Jon Bostic having departed this past weekend's contest due to a pectoral injury, Mayo slid into Washington's primary defensive rotation and logged season highs in snaps (45) and stops (9). The 29-year-old could find himself in a similar role on New Year's Day should Bostic eventually fail to gain medical clearance for the Week 17 matchup against Cleveland.
More News
-
Commanders' David Mayo: Gets upgraded•
-
Commanders' David Mayo: Missing third straight game•
-
Commanders' David Mayo: Won't be active Monday night•
-
Commanders' David Mayo: Won't play versus Minnesota•
-
Commanders' David Mayo: Set to be active Thursday night•
-
Commanders' David Mayo: Inactive against Tennessee•