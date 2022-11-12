Mayo (hamstring) is listed as out for Monday's game at Philadelphia, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Mayo will miss his second consecutive game as he recovers from a hamstring injury. With Cole Holcomb (foot) also out for Week 10, the Commanders will have to lean on Jon Bostic and first-round sophomore Jamin Davis to try to stop the Eagles' run-heavy attack.

