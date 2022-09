Milne caught his lone target for a six-yard gain in Sunday's loss to Detroit, taking six kick returns for 128 yards and three punt returns for 33 yards.

Milne has two targets on eight offensive snaps through the first two weeks of the season, with his fantasy value strictly limited to return-yardage leagues. He hasn't broken a long one yet, but he did have a couple nice returns in Sunday's loss and now has 227 total return yards through two weeks.