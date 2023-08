Milne suffered a groin injury and is being monitored this week, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

It's not clear if the injury is keeping Milne off the practice field or when it occurred. However, according to head coach Ron Rivera, the injury wouldn't impact the team's final 53-man roster. Considering Milne is likely inside the bubble at the moment, that should be good news for the BYU product.