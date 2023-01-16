Milne finished the 2022 season with six catches for 37 yards, 40 punt returns for 311 yards and 15 kickoff returns for 300 yards.

The 2021 seventh-round pick had a long return of 19 yards for punts and 33 yards for kickoffs, but the Commanders might be okay with the lack of explosiveness given that he didn't muff a punt or lose a fumble all year. Milne could nonetheless face competition for the return job during Washington's offseason program, and he's unlikely to reach the top three of the depth chart on offense.

