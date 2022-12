Milne (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Milne is now in line to miss his second consecutive contest as a result of the foot injury he sustained in Week 11 versus Houston. In the 23-year-old's absence, Antonio Gibson (foot) appears like the top candidate to return kickoffs, while Jahan Dotson is slated to handle punt returns this weekend in New York.