Milne (groin) is not practicing Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Milne has been battling the injury for over a week now and it's not clear how much more time he may miss, or if his status for Week 1 against the Cardinals is in doubt. The BYU product is currently No. 5 on the team's positional depth chart at wide receiver, so his potential absence wouldn't likely have any impact on fantasy rosters.