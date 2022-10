Milne caught his lone target for a four-yard gain in Sunday's 17-16 loss to Indianapolis, playing 15 percent of snaps on offense.

Milne caught exactly one pass for either four or five yards for a third straight week. He's been the No. 4 receiver with both Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Dyami Brown (groin) injured, but lightly targeted Cam Sims is getting far more playing time. Milne has also been quiet on special teams, with a long kick return of 33 yards and a long punt return of 19.