Milne (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Milne is slated to miss his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of a foot injury. Though the 23-year-old's offensive opportunities have been limited this season, he's seen work as a returner on both kickoffs and punts across Washington's first 11 weeks. In his absence, Antonio Gibson is likely the next man up to handle kick returns, while Jahan Dotson is expected to operate as the team's primary punt returner in Sunday's matchup versus Atlanta.