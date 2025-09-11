default-cbs-image
Wise (knee) is active for Thursday's game against the Packers.

Wise drew the questionable tag for Week 2 due to a knee injury, but the issue isn't severe enough for him to miss Thursday's game. The 2017 fourth-rounder logged three tackles (two solo) during the Commanders' Week 1 win over the Giants this past Sunday.

