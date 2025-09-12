Commanders' Deatrich Wise: Done for season due to quad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wise (quadriceps) suffered a season-ending injury during Thursday's 27-18 loss to the Packers, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Wise was carted off the field due to the injury, which occurred on a PAT attempt. The team will likely follow up shortly with a move placing him on injured reserve in the coming days. Wise will finish the 2025 season with four tackles (two solo).
More News
-
Commanders' Deatrich Wise: Done for night•
-
Commanders' Deatrich Wise: Cleared to play against Green Bay•
-
Commanders' Deatrich Wise: Listed as questionable for TNF•
-
Commanders' Deatrich Wise: Signs with Washington•
-
Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Productive in 2024•
-
Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Good to go against Indianapolis•