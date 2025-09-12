default-cbs-image
Wise (quadriceps) suffered a season-ending injury during Thursday's 27-18 loss to the Packers, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Wise was carted off the field due to the injury, which occurred on a PAT attempt. The team will likely follow up shortly with a move placing him on injured reserve in the coming days. Wise will finish the 2025 season with four tackles (two solo).

