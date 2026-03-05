The Commanders re-signed Wise (quadriceps) to a one-year contract Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Wise was slated to become a free agent next week, but he's sticking in Washington after appearing in just two games last season before suffering a season-ending quadriceps injury in Week 2 against the Packers. Wise will turn 32 years old in July and has 34.0 career sacks across nine seasons.