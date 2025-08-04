Commanders' Deebo Samuel: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samuel (hand) returned to practice Monday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
He hurt his hand/finger Saturday while diving for a catch at practice. The quick return to training camp confirms it's nothing serious, giving Samuel plenty of chances to continue building chemistry with QB Jayden Daniels while No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin remains away from the team. McLaurin has requested a trade, but the Commanders reportedly aren't considering it and prefer to continue extension negotiations instead.
