Samuel (heel) was spotted on the field during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

The Commanders listed Samuel as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice due to a heel injury, but he appears poised to upgrade to at least limited activity Thursday. Samuel accounted for 81 total yards and a touchdown on nine touches (six catches, three carries) in the Commanders' Week 4 loss to the Falcons, but he could see a slight downturn in his usage in Sunday's game against the Chargers if Washington gets Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) back in action.