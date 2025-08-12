Samuel and QB Jayden Daniels have shown a strong connection throughout training camp, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.

Samuel has been the de facto No. 1 wideout at training camp in the absence of Terry McLaurin, who requested a trade at the beginning of August due to a contract dispute. It sounds like Samuel and QB Jayden Daniels built chemistry quickly, setting the table for Samuel to have a big role in Washington's offense right out of the gate. The report also notes that Samuel currently weighs around 220 pounds, with 9 percent body fat, after playing much of last season at 225 pounds (presumably with a higher body fat percentage). Conditioning was an issue last year in San Francisco, although that was seemingly a product of pneumonia more so than anything to do with his weight or training. Samuel focused on conditioning and stamina this offseason, preparing to play in Kliff Kingsbury's uptempo offense.