Samuel didn't practice Wednesday due to a heel injury.

With Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin/knee) inactive this past Sunday in Atlanta, Samuel hauled in all six targets for 72 yards and one touchdown and added three carries for nine yards on an 86 percent snap share. As the Commanders kick off Week 5 prep, though, Samuel has joined McLaurin and Brown as non-participants, leaving the top of the team's receiving corps in flux ahead of Sunday's contest at the Chargers.