Samuel caught all six of his targets for 72 yards and a touchdown and added nine rushing yards on three carries in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Falcons.

With Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) inactive, Samuel was the top option for Marcus Mariota and hauled in a 24-yard TD in the fourth quarter as the Commanders tried to mount a late rally. McLaurin seems unlikely to make a quick return, but the Washington passing game could get a significant boost in Week 5 if Jayden Daniels (knee) is cleared to play. Samuel will take a 22-204-2 line on 27 targets into next week's clash with the Chargers.