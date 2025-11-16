Samuel caught seven of eight targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-13 overtime loss to the Dolphins. He added three rushing yards on his only carry.

The veteran wideout scored Washington's only TD of the day on a 20-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter. Samuel has gotten into the end zone in back-to-back games, and he'll take a 53-470-5 line on 68 targets for the season into the Commanders' Week 12 bye, while also chipping in 52 yards and a touchdown on the ground.