Samuel took one carry for 19 yards in Monday's preseason game against the Bengals.

Samuel got the ball on the first snap of Washington's four-play, 74-yard TD drive -- after which Samuel, Jayden Daniels and some other starters didn't play. With Terry McLaurin (contract) still unavailable, Samuel has been Daniels' top target throughout training camp, portending a featured role in Washington's Week 1 game plan against the Giants.