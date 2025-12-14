Samuel, who is officially questionable to play against the Giants on Sunday due to an illness, is expected to give it a go, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Samuel came down with an illness near the end of the week and didn't practice Friday. However, he seems to be feeling better and thus appears likely to take the field against New York. He'll be working with QB Marcus Mariota, as Jayden Daniels has been ruled out due to a left elbow injury.