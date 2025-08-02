Samuel injured his left hand while diving for a catch during Saturday's training camp practice, Commanders writer Ben Standig reports.

Samuel left practice shortly after the injury, and the severity of the injury will be determined once he undergoes further testing. He is expected to be Jayden Daniels' top weapon for as long as Terry McLaurin (ankle/contract) is sidelined. The severity of Samuel's injury isn't clear, but if he's held out of practice, that would give Jaylin Lane, Michael Gallup and K.J. Osborn to work in three-wideout sets with the first-team offense alongside Noah Brown and Luke McCaffrey. Samuel signed a one-year, $17 million contract with the Commanders in March after spending the first six years of his NFL career with the 49ers.