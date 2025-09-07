Samuel caught seven of 10 targets for 77 yards while scoring a 19-yard touchdown on his only rushing attempt in Sunday's 21-6 win over the Giants.

Samuel gave the Commanders some breathing room with a 19-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to extend Washington's lead to 21-6. He also led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards, while no teammate had more than five targets, three catches or 34 receiving yards. Samuel's set to be a key playmaker for the Commanders after coming over from San Francisco in an offseason trade. Up next for Samuel is a Week 2 trip to Green Bay on Thursday.