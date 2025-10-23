Commanders' Deebo Samuel: Logs full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samuel (heel) practiced in full Thursday.
The same can be said for fellow WR Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), signaling that Washington's top options at the position are past their respective health concerns ahead of Monday's game at Kansas City. Samuel sat out Week 7 due to a lingering heel injury but was spotted performing hard cuts during individual drills at Thursday's session, according to Commanders writer Ben Standig.
More News
-
Commanders' Deebo Samuel: Trending in right direction•
-
Commanders' Deebo Samuel: Won't play against Dallas•
-
Commanders' Deebo Samuel: Uncertain to face Cowboys•
-
Commanders' Deebo Samuel: Unsure if he'll play•
-
Commanders' Deebo Samuel: Spotted at practice Friday•
-
Commanders' Deebo Samuel: Sits out practice again•