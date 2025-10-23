default-cbs-image
Samuel (heel) practiced in full Thursday.

The same can be said for fellow WR Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), signaling that Washington's top options at the position are past their respective health concerns ahead of Monday's game at Kansas City. Samuel sat out Week 7 due to a lingering heel injury but was spotted performing hard cuts during individual drills at Thursday's session, according to Commanders writer Ben Standig.

