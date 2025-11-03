Samuel recorded five receptions on six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Seahawks. He added one rush for three yards as well as one kick return for 30 yards.

No Commanders offensive skill-position player had a particularly strong showing in Sunday night's loss, though Samuel did lead the team in both targets and receptions. His most significant contribution was a 19-yard gain that came primarily after the catch late in the third quarter. Samuel may still be slowed by a heel injury, having logged three straight games with 45 yards from scrimmage or fewer. His chance of turning things around moving forward is also complicated by the likely absence of Jayden Daniels (arm).