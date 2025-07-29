Samuel's alignments on offense have been varied during training camp, and he's also been getting work on kickoff returns, ESPN.com's John Keim reports.

With Terry McLaurin (ankle / contract) still not practicing, Samuel seems to be the top weapon for QB Jayden Daniels. Washington beat reporters have repeatedly mentioned Samuel being on the receiving end of Daniels' passes, although Keim notes that the Commanders' cornerbacks have more than held their own, often preventing the wideouts from creating separation. That's an area where Samuel struggled with the 49ers last year, but he's reportedly rejuvenated with his new team ahead of his age-29 season. Even if separation remains a weak point, the Commanders should be able to figure out a role that works more to Samuel's strengths and emphasizes his tenacity with the ball in his hands.