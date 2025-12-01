Samuel recorded five receptions on seven targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 27-26 overtime loss to the Broncos.

Samuel was overshadowed by strong showings from both Terry McLaurin and Zach Ertz, but he had a solid performance of his own. He did the majority of his damage in overtime, recording a 38-yard reception down the right sideline that came two yards shy of the end zone. Samuel has at least five targets in each of his last five games, and his usage down the field has started to rebound as he has three receptions of at least 20 yards combined across his last two games.