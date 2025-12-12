Commanders' Deebo Samuel: Questionable due to illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samuel (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Giants.
The Commanders added Samuel to their injury report at the end of the week, labeling him as a non-participant Friday. He'll have a couple of days to recover before a favorable matchup with the Giants at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. With TE Zach Ertz (knee) out for the season, QB Marcus Mariota is already running low on reliable pass catchers beyond Terry McLaurin.
