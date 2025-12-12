default-cbs-image
Samuel (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Giants.

The Commanders added Samuel to their injury report at the end of the week, labeling him as a non-participant Friday. He'll have a couple of days to recover before a favorable matchup with the Giants at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. With TE Zach Ertz (knee) out for the season, QB Marcus Mariota is already running low on reliable pass catchers beyond Terry McLaurin.

