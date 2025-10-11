Samuel (heel) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bears, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Samuel managed just one limited practice Friday during Week 6 prep as he tends to a bruised heel, but he has a chance to play Monday, unlike fellow WRs Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin/knee), both of whom have been ruled out. Coach Dan Quinn told Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post on Saturday that the Commanders will "take it into Monday" regarding Samuel's availability, but ultimately his status may not be confirmed until about 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.