Samuel recorded four receptions on five targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Lions.

The Commanders only attempted 22 passes, leaving no pass catcher with more than five targets. That limited the upside for any individual player, though Samuel was even more limited with only short-area targets. He now has fewer than 45 yards in four straight games, with only a four-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter saving his performance. Samuel's production is likely to remain volatile so long as Jayden Daniels (shoulder) is sidelined.