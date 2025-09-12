Samuel secured seven of eight targets for 44 yards and a touchdown and returned two kickoffs for 78 yards in the Commanders' 27-18 loss to the Packers on Thursday night.

The Commanders' air attack was mostly stuck in neutral for a significant portion of the night, but Samuel was able to offer some solace to fantasy managers by recording 12- and 10-yard grabs on Washington's final scoring drive. The latter play also resulted in Samuel's second touchdown in as many games in a Commanders uniform, and he's now encouragingly logged 18 targets through his first two games with Jayden Daniels. Samuel next takes aim at the Raiders defense in a Week 3 home matchup on Sunday, Sept. 21.