Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Samuel (heel) will play Sunday at the Chargers, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

Whether or not Samuel enters the weekend with a designation remains to be seen, but after logging work in just one practice during Week 5 prep, the wide receiver is slated to be available Sunday. With Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin/knee) not making the trip to Los Angeles, Samuel is the sole name option at the position available for Jayden Daniels (knee) in the second-year signal-caller's return to action.