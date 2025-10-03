Commanders' Deebo Samuel: Slated to suit up Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Samuel (heel) will play Sunday at the Chargers, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.
Whether or not Samuel enters the weekend with a designation remains to be seen, but after logging work in just one practice during Week 5 prep, the wide receiver is slated to be available Sunday. With Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin/knee) not making the trip to Los Angeles, Samuel is the sole name option at the position available for Jayden Daniels (knee) in the second-year signal-caller's return to action.
