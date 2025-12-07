Samuel caught four of six targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Vikings.

The four receptions led the Commanders while the six targets tied Terry McLaurin for the team lead, but the volume didn't amount to much yardage. Washington's passing attack struggled even with Jayden Daniels returning to action, but the second-year QB left the game in the third quarter after appearing to aggravate his dislocated left elbow. Regardless of whether Daniels or Marcus Mariota is under center in Week 15 against the Giants, Samuel figures to be involved in the offense -- he's seen at least five targets and caught at least three passes in nine straight appearances, compiling a 46-429-4 line on 60 targets over that stretch.