Samuel caught two of four targets for 68 yards and added 25 rushing yards on two carries in the Commanders' 30-23 loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Day.

The 93 scrimmage yards were Samuel's highest total since Week 5. The veteran wideout hasn't handled more than four touches in any of the last four games, managing a 12-173-0 line on 19 targets during that span in addition to Thursday's 25 rushing yards. He'll look to make his first trip to the end zone since Week 11 in a Week 18 trip to Philadelphia.