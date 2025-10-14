Samuel (heel) secured four of five targets for 15 yards and rushed once for minus-1 yard in the Commanders' 25-24 loss to the Bears on Monday night.

Samuel wasn't at 100 percent, and although Jayden Daniels kept him involved, the veteran receiver couldn't do much with his opportunities. Samuel posted his second-lowest receiving yardage total of the season, but his injury seemed to play a role. The seven-year pro will look to get healthier ahead of a key Week 7 road matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday.