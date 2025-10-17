Samuel (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Dallas, Commanders writer Ben Standig reports.

Samuel returned to practice Friday, but he was a limited participant and suggested to reporters that he's not sure if he'll play Sunday. He did play through the same injury the past two weeks, including Week 5 when he had an 8-96-1 receiving line against the Chargers. Samuel slumped to 4-15-0 in Monday's loss to the Bears, but his playing time wasn't impacted, handling a 72 percent snap share and 90 percent route share. With Terry McLaurin (quad) out again and TE Zach Ertz (shoulder/calf) listed as questionable, Washington is running low on healthy pass catchers.