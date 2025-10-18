Samuel (heel) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Samuel was able to draw the questionable tag for Week 7 after logging a limited practice Friday, but the seventh-year wideout will not travel with the team to Dallas due to a lingering heel injury. The Commanders will be without Samuel, Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin) for Sunday's NFC East tilt, which leaves Luke McCaffrey, rookie fourth-rounder Jaylin Lane and Chris Moore as the top wideouts in the passing game for Jayden Daniels. Tight end Zach Ertz would also be in line for more work on offense in the absence of Samuel, but the former is listed as questionable for Week 7 due to foot and shoulder injuries. Samuel's next opportunity to play is Week 8 against the Chiefs on Monday, Oct. 27.