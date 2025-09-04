Armstrong (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

The 2018 fourth-rounder opened the week with back-to-back limited practices due to a knee injury, and he would avoid an injury tag for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Giants if he were to log a full practice Friday. Armstrong signed a three-year contract with the Commanders in March of 2024, and in his first regular season with Washington he logged 39 tackles (20 solo), including 5.0 sacks, one pass defense and two forced fumbles across 16 games.