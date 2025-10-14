default-cbs-image
Armstrong (hamstring) has returned to Monday's matchup against the Bears, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Armstrong had to exit the field earlier in the game due to an apparent hamstring issue, but the injury appears to have been minor. The veteran defensive end is back in the contest and will try to help the Commanders finish strongly in a tightly contested matchup.

