Commanders' Dorance Armstrong: Dealing with knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armstrong (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Cowboys.
Armstrong is dealing with an apparent knee injury, which he suffered on the first possession of the game for Dallas. With Armstrong's status up in the air, Eddie Goldman, Jer'Zhan Newton and Jalyn Holmes are top candidates to see an increase in workload on the defensive line.
