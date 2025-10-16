default-cbs-image
Armstrong (hamstring) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Armstrong has opened the week with back-to-back DNPs due to a hamstring injury he picked up during Monday's loss to the Bears. He'll have to log at least a limited practice Friday in order to have a chance at playing against the Cowboys on Sunday. Armstrong has started in four of six regular-season games this year, so his absence would open the door for Jalyn Holmes, Jer'Zhan Newton and Eddie Goldman to see an increase in snaps on the defensive line.

