Armstrong (hamstring) is questionable to return to Monday night's contest versus Chicago, Commanders writer Ben Standig reports.

Armstrong has been in and out of the game due to a hamstring injury, and it now feels unlikely that he'll return to the field in Week 6. Jalyn Holmes will shoulder a larger workload on the defensive line in Armstrong's absence.

