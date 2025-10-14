Commanders' Dorance Armstrong: Exits MNF again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armstrong (hamstring) is questionable to return to Monday night's contest versus Chicago, Commanders writer Ben Standig reports.
Armstrong has been in and out of the game due to a hamstring injury, and it now feels unlikely that he'll return to the field in Week 6. Jalyn Holmes will shoulder a larger workload on the defensive line in Armstrong's absence.
