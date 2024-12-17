Armstrong recorded four tackles (three solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 20-19 win at New Orleans.
Armstrong got to Jake Haener late in the first quarter to log his first sack since Week 5 versus the Browns. He'll be looking to keep up the positive momentum in Week 16 versus the Eagles.
