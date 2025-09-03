Commanders' Dorance Armstrong: Limited at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armstrong (knee) was a limited participant at the Commanders' practice Wednesday.
Armstrong popped up on the injury report with an apparent knee injury after Wednesday's first practice of the week. The defensive end will have two more chances to log a full practice before Sunday's regular-season opener against the Giants.
