Armstrong logged three tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, during the Commanders' win versus the Chargers on Sunday.

Armstrong recorded two of Washington's five sacks of Justin Herbert during the victory. Armstrong is off to a dominant start this season, as he's already racked up 22 tackles (15 solo), including 5.0 sacks, in just five games played.

