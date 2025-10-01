default-cbs-image
Armstrong (illness) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday.

Armstrong popped up on the injury report with an apparent illness Wednesday, which forced him to miss practice. The defensive end compiled four total tackles (two solo) in the team's 34-27 loss to Atlanta in Week 4, and he'll have two more opportunities to practice prior to Sunday's contest against the Chargers.

