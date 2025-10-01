Commanders' Dorance Armstrong: Misses practice with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armstrong (illness) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday.
Armstrong popped up on the injury report with an apparent illness Wednesday, which forced him to miss practice. The defensive end compiled four total tackles (two solo) in the team's 34-27 loss to Atlanta in Week 4, and he'll have two more opportunities to practice prior to Sunday's contest against the Chargers.
More News
-
Commanders' Dorance Armstrong: Posts four stops in Week 4 loss•
-
Commanders' Dorance Armstrong: Another sack in Week 3•
-
Commanders' Dorance Armstrong: Sacks Love in Week 2•
-
Commanders' Dorance Armstrong: Ready to rock•
-
Commanders' Dorance Armstrong: Another limited session•
-
Commanders' Dorance Armstrong: Limited at practice•