Armstrong (hamstring) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Armstrong sustained a hamstring injury during the Commanders' 25-24 loss to the Bears on Monday, which caused him to leave the game twice. Armstrong would have to return to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days in order to have a realistic chance at playing in Sunday's NFC East road clash against the Cowboys. Jalyn Holmes and Jer'Zhan Newton would stand to see more snaps on the Commanders' defensive line if Armstrong is not able to play against Dallas.