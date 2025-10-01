Commanders' Dorance Armstrong: Posts four stops in Week 4 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armstrong recorded four tackles (two solo) in Sunday's loss against Atlanta.
Armstrong also notched a QB hit in the contest. Sunday marked his first game this season without a sack. Armstrong has tallied 3.0 sacks among his 19 tackles through four contests.
